Salvation Army Kettle Appeal Successful

Though the Salvation Army was unable to achieve its target of 100 thousand dollars from its Christmas Kettle appeal, Captain Rose Bruissereth said they were still successful in distributing over one thousand food hampers to the less fortunate and vulnerable across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Salvation Army Captain took the opportunity to thank everyone who played a part in the 2022 Christmas Kettle Appeal.

As for their plans this year Captain Bruissereth said they are hoping to reopen the children’s home and to continue to provide a hot meal to the less fortunate along with more food hamper distribution.