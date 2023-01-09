2022 hunting season closed

Hunters are being advised not to engage in any activities at this time as the wildlife hunting season came to a closed on December 31st 2022.

The warning comes from Compliance and Enforcement Officer with the Forestry Department, Bradford Latham, who noted that the 2022 hunting season has been shortened due to the impact of the various species by the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Latham said he has received feedback from some hunters that the population of some species has increased and were easy to locate over the hunting season.

Latham reiterated that persons who are seen hunting in the closed season will be prosecuted.