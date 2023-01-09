Forestry department considering issuing a special license to hunters in March

The forestry department is considering granting permits to a few hunters to hunt wildlife species for the National Heroes Day festival in March this year.

This is according to Law Compliance and Enforcement Officer with the Forestry Department, Bradford Latham, who noted that while the 2022 hunting season is closed, there is a special license permit that can be granted just for that purpose.

Latham said that there is also an inspection system in place that would ensure that hunters do not over hunt nor hunt the pregnant or younger species during the special period.