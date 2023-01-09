Some students in the Red Zone still feeling the trauma from the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano

Principal of the Tourouma Government School, Sheryl Ann- Woods says that some students at her school are still feeling the trauma of the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in April 2021.

The Tourouma Government School is located in Overland, one of the communities in the Red Zone of the volcano on the Windward side of the island.

In a recent interview with SVGTV News, the principal noted that while the students are trying to cope with their situation, it is taking a toll on their overall well-being.

There are 92 students at the school and all are receiving some form of help, some are better off than others, but teachers have had to play a big role in helping to normalise things for the students.

Some 20, 000 persons in the Red and Orange Zones had to be evacuated from their homes to safe areas in the Yellow and Green Zones.