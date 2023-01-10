CDC pays out Vincy Mas winners

The Carnival Development Corporation has finally paid off winners of Vincy Mas 2022, six months after the hosting of the event and days after one of its soca artists spoke out on non-payments.

Moving forward, the CDC says it will be carrying out a study on the economic impacts of Vincy Mas.

Grabba Finesse ready for Vincy Mas 2023

In an interview with SVGTV News Keith “Grabba Finesse” Charles, said he is currently preparing quality music for Vincy Mas 2023.

Charles, who on Saturday collected his trophies and prize money for placing second in the National Soca Monarch competition, and third in the road march competition 2022, said he is grateful though it was a long wait.

Kemmy taking an aim at 2023 Soca Monarch

King of the road for Vincy Mas 2022 Kemmy Christopher said that he is pushing this year to retain the title and to take the soca monarch crown.