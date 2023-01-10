Government should take the blame for jobless JAD Mustique workers

Lawyer Jomo Thomas who is representing 41 of the former employees, said the company fooled him into believing that they were going to pay the workers.

Thomas, who started representing the workers about a month now said that JAD Mustique owes about 2 million dollars to workers and that the management knew what they were doing to get away with not paying the workers.

Thomas says the government should take the blame for the way JAD Mustique has left its workers jobless.

He based his argument on the fact that another investor left its workers in a similar situation years ago.

The lawyer says it is unfortunate that the Vincentian workers were taken for granted.