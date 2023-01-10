PM to JAD Mustique – Don’t malign SVG

Close to 100 employees of James Archibald Designs or JAD Mustique Limited are now jobless following the announcement of dissolution and liquidation of the company on January 3rd, 2023.

JAD Mustique Limited claims that the dissolution and liquidation of the company are due to the political and economic climate in Saint Vincent and Grenadines.

This statement has not been taken lightly by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who on radio yesterday said that the statement maligns Saint Vincent and the Grenadines while noting that close to 4- million dollars in taxes are owed by the company.

The prime minister is of the view that the Inland Revenue Department was too lenient with the company.

PM Gonsalves said he is confident that the affected workers would be employed by companies in Mustique.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that any liability to the state would be paid as he expects that JAD Mustique should have an escrow account.