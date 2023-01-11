3.1 million for Little Tokyo redevelopment

The redevelopment of the Kingstown Bus Terminal, better known as Little Tokyo, will commence later this year.

Delivering the 2023 budget presentation in parliament, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said there are allocations totaling 3.1 million dollars to begin the rehabilitation of Little Tokyo and upgrade the nearby public washroom facility.

He said this year, they will relocate and compensate vendors to allow for the demolition of the dilapidated structures in the area.

Noting that a series of public buildings in and around Kingstown are being rehabilitated and enhanced, Minister Gonsalves urged property owners in the private sector to match the government’s enthusiasm for the aesthetic and functional quality of capital Kingstown and invest in the upkeep of their own buildings.

The finance minister said they will host a design competition for the Kingstown rehabilitation project so that the public can actively participate in imagining a modern city that expands green spaces; protect heritage; increases economic activity; improve transportation, and balances the needs of all users of the city.