Pastor suggests money be taken from Carnival and put into the Church

Bishop Chesley Ferdinand of the Wilson Hill New Testament Church says the only way to mitigate crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is for the people to go back to the Word of God.

Bishop Ferdinand was at the time addressing a thanksgiving service at the church held in collaboration with the RSVG Police Force.

Bishop Ferdinand said another way the government can stop crime is to lessen some of the secular activities and suggested that money should be taken from carnival and put into the Church so the church can carry out its mandate.