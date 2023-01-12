Government not following proper financial procedures in managing the country’s finances

Opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday claims that the government is not following proper financial procedures and the law as required in managing the finances of the country.

In his response to the 2023 budget presentation, Dr. Friday spoke of the management of the overdraft facility provided by parliament.

He pointed out that there is a 50 million dollar limit, but over the years, the government has gone way over this limit.

The opposition leader said the wasteful practice of a consistently high overdraft adds to the country’s debt servicing, which he said is already too high.