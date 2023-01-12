Plans for agriculture 2023

Farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to take seriously the process of diversification which the government will be advancing this year.

This is from Minister of Agriculture Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour, Sabato Caesar, during his contribution to the 2023 budget debate in parliament.

Minister Caesar said farmers will also see the implementation of the World Bank projects this year and received further support for production including fertilizers from Morocco.

The agriculture minister said 2023 will also see the rollout of a very important marketing intervention.