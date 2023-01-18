Construction of Sandals Resort to be completed late 2023

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Technology Camillo Gonsalves says the Sandals Resort at Buccament is right on target to meet the completion of construction in early December this year.

On the API’s Marning SVG program on Monday, Minister Gonsalves says he visits the site every few weeks and gets a weekly update from the project manager.

Minister Gonsalves says the management of Sandals International is hoping to have a soft launch in December for the media, which will include the international travel media, and aims to have the resort open to the public in January 2024.

The finance minister says next door to Sandals in Buccament Bay, immense work will be undertaken to beautify the community.