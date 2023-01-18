Minister Prince describes budget 2023 as a fresh hope for citizens

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St Clair Prince, described budget 2023 as a fresh hope for citizens.

In his contribution to the budget debate in parliament, Minister Prince said budget 2023 responds to the many challenges that affect citizens and the country.

The health minister noted that this year added focus will be paid to improving primary health care.

Minister Prince said Vincentians will also see an expansion and enhancement of services and facilities for the elderly and developmentally challenged. He added that having a geriatric resource centre will remove the stigma of the facility being deemed as a poor home.