ULP economic plan prevents SVG from falling into a complete disaster

After an extensive three-day debate, parliament on Thursday approved the $1.4 billion budget for 2023 in the absence of members of the opposition, who boycotted the final day of the debate, which heard a four-hour-long presentation by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

PM Gonsalves claimed that the opposition members were running from the truth. He further pointed out budget 2023 is framed within the context of building a modern competitive many-sided postcolonial economy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

PM Gonsalves said the country and its people are far better off today than in 2001 when the Unity Labour Party took office.

In terms of job creation, PM Gonsalves said by the end of 2000, the total active employees registered at the NIS amounted to 30-thousand three hundred and 85 (30,385) and that at the end of 2020, the total moved up to 43-thousand three hundred and seven (43,307). He pointed out that the figures indicate that there is a higher number of persons employed in the country than registered with the NIS.