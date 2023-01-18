Volcano country conference to be held in March

The UWI Seismic Research Centre, the National Emergency Management Organization, and the UWI Open Campus are collaborating to host a two-day country conference in March this year focusing on the 2020-2021 eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Centre said the conference will be held under the theme: explosions, ash, and lahars, on March 29th and 30th and will include oral presentations and field trips.

According to Professor Robertson, while there will be scientific presentations, the scientists are aware of the audience that they will be speaking to, hence the information will be tailored in such a way that everyone can listen and understand.

In terms of local participation in the upcoming conference, Professor Robertson said they are encouraging attendance and persons sharing their experience of the 2021 eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

The hybrid conference will be held at the UWI Open Campus in Kingstown with a local and online audience.