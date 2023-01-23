Gov’t signed housing agreement with Demerara Bank Limited of Guyana

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday signed documents with the Demerara Bank Limited of Guyana for an agreement on the procurement of 50 prefabricated houses from Guyana as part of the government’s housing relocation and repair program following the volcanic eruptions of La Soufriere.

At the signing of the agreement at cabinet room, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described the moment as a breakthrough in the integration movement and the financing of public sector investment projects.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the housing agreement with the Demerara Bank Limited of Guyana is a win-win situation for all.

The prime minister thanked the government and people of Guyana, as well as the leadership of DuraVilla Homes Guyana Incorporated and the Demerara Bank Limited for the housing partnership with SVG.

General Manager of the Demerara Bank Limited, Dowlat Parbhu, said the initiative is the first step in realising the term that we are one Caribbean family who can help each other.