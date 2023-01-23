PM officially launches book in SVG “A Time of Respair”

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves officially launched his latest book locally at the Methodist Church Hall last week.

Persons in attendance were given a free signed copy of the book: A Time of Respair “ Beyond Covid, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa and Global Turmoil: Fresh Hope for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on the key reason for writing the book, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that he was inspired by the challenges that were facing St. Vincent and the Grenadines with the Covid-19 pandemic, the volcanic eruptions, hurricane Elsa, and the global turmoil.

PM Gonsalves further noted that the title of the book explains what he and the government have been giving the people of SVG over the past 21 years, which is fresh hope.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters, who addressed the book launching ceremony said it is a must-read.