Volcanic ash continues to damage roofs – BRAGSA CEO

Two years after the volcanic eruption here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Roads, Building, and General Services Authority is reportedly seeing more damage to roofs, which is causing seemingly never-ending repairs.



This is according to its Chief Executive Officer of BRAGSA Kem Bartholomew, who spoke about his observations at the launch of the volcanic ash block-making ceremony recently.



BRAGSA’s CEO is encouraging all Vincentians to properly clean their roofs to minimise further damage.



Two years into the repairs programme, Bathomolemew said BRAGSA is now at level 3 of the housing repair programme, having repaired more than 500 homes in levels 1 and 2.