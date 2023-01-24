Police seek public assistance to identify suspect in Bequia shooting

Frankie Gooding (Facebook)

According to a police release, an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Frankie Gooding, a 62-year-old businessman of the United States/Bequia.

The police say investigations revealed that on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at about 7:30 pm, Gooding and a friend were boarding a vehicle when an assailant approached and shot him.

Gooding was taken to the Port Elizabeth hospital for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A postmortem examination will be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the assailant in the video that is being circulated on social media of the shooting. Persons with information are encouraged to contact the assistant commissioner of police in charge of crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the officer in charge of the criminal investigations department/major crime unit at 1784-456-1810 or the officer in charge of the grenadines at 1784-457-1211 ext 4810/4881; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. The police say all information received would be treated confidentially.

Gooding’s death marks the second homicide for 2023.