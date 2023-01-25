Finance minister promises upgrades to health facilities and roads in 2023

Plans are said to be progressing for the Calliaqua clinic to be transformed into a full polyclinic, with rehabilitation work to take place on other health facilities across the country.

This is according to area representative and Minister of Finance Camille Gonsalves, who was on the API’s Marnin SVG programme. The minister said given the growing population of the communities to which the Calliaqua clinic provides service to, as it now stands, the clinic cannot continue to manage the volume of people, and hence the facility has to be upgraded.

On the roads program to be undertaken this year, Minister Gonsalves said the government will have a lot more control over the process, including the selection of roads to be worked on.