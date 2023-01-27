More females benefit from the women empowerment project

Several female organisations here stand to benefit from financial and technical support through the 3rd phase of the Women Empowerment Programme supported by the governments of SVG and Taiwan under the International Initiatives Program.

A memorandum of understanding was signed Thursday at the Blue Lagoon conference room between the Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan and the nine female recipients.

Nine proposals were selected in July 2022 for support under the International Initiatives program. They include agro-processing, animal husbandry, horticulture, menstrual knowledge teaching, and other aspects involving women.

Congratulating the beneficiaries Taiwan’s ambassador to SVG His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan reminded persons that the programme is not only about giving grants to women but for their empowerment.

The ambassador said that he is happy to be working along with another government ministry in empowering more women across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.