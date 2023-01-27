Retirement age will remain at 65 – NIS Director

In light of discussions surrounding pension reform, Director of the National Insurance Services-NIS Stewart Haynes has made it clear that he doesn’t foresee any changes at this time in the retirement age for most Vincentians which now stands at 65.

Haynes clarified the issue during an interview on NBC radio Face-to-Face program Wednesday.

Discussing the work of actuaries and the country’s demographics, Haynes said the population of SVG is projected to decline and age, which means that there will be a larger proportion of persons 65 and over compared to those of working age and children.

In terms of payment to the NIS and whether someone will lose what they put in if they migrate, Haynes says an essential aspect of social security is that you never lose what you put in.