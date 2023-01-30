GHS Shafia London Business Challenge launched

Form three students of the Girls’ High School over the next few weeks will sharpen their entrepreneurial skills as they participate in the Shafia London 2023 business department challenge, which officially launched Friday.

The challenge which is sponsored by GHS past student and businesswoman Shafia London-Williams and the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union- KCCU, will engage 21 teams, who have been paired with 21 mentors and 21 student mentors, to create and run a small business with a start-up capital of $250 each.

Giving an overview of the business challenge, teacher Rolis Nanton said the challenge is geared towards providing beneficial exposure and training to more than 100 hundred students who will someday become entrepreneurs or develop a career in the business field.

Nanton encouraged the students to use the opportunity as a stepping stone for future endeavours.

Deputy Headmistress of the Girls’ High School, Athalie Caine-Soleyn, who spoke highly of last year’s challenge, encouraged this year’s participants to do their best.

Businesswoman and sponsor of the challenge, Shafia London Williams, challenged the teams to break the records set by the participating students last year.