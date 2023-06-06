Carnival and its challenges

Speaking on SVGTV-s View Point program, Dillon Morris, Coordinator of Rural Carnivals, acknowledged that they have faced several challenges in organizing some of the rural carnival activities this year.

Morris said some of the challenges include sponsorship and competing with other carnival events being held on the same dates.

Representing the Carnival Band Association, Fernando Serieux addressed the challenges faced by mas bands during the carnival processions. He stated that the association is working diligently to assist the 17 mas bands in overcoming these challenges.