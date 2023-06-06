Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd winner of the 20223 Queen of Calypso competition

Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd emerged as the winner of the 2023 Queen of Calypso competition held at Russell’s Auditorium on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

Nedd claimed victory with her song titled “Price of Neglect.”

Phylcia “Nubian Empress” Alexander secured the second-place position with her song “Reckless Driving.”

Former Queen of Calypso, Shaunelle McKenzie, took the third-place position with her song “Who to Blame.”

The competition also featured other talented participants, including Cleopatra, Lady D, Selena, Shena Collis, Marvo, Colette Shun, and Samantha Martin.

During an interview on the API’s Marnin SVG program, Fya Empress provided an overview of her winning song, “Price of Neglect.”

Nedd, the Queen of Calypso, encourages fellow calypsonians to invest in their music and stated that she has no plans to retire from calypso music anytime soon.