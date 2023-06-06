Petique Party Wins Shafia London Business Challenge with Remarkable 99 Points

The group “Pettique Party Incorporated” from Form 3 DeBique of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School emerged as the winner of this year’s Shafia London Business Challenge, securing an impressive 99 out of 100 points. In second place was “Epiquely Empowered” from Form 3 DeBique, followed by “Totes and Things” from Form 3 Dougan in third place.

Prizes were also awarded to the best group in each category, including “Enchanted” from Form 3 Bowman, “Tote and Things” from Form 3 Dougan, “Golden Outlet” from Form 3 Horne, “Petique Party” from Form 3 DeBique, and “Forever Trinkets” from Form 3 Browne.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Latoya DeRoche, Head of the Business Department at GHS, highlighted the significant improvement in the business challenge since its inception two years ago. DeRoche-John also mentioned that out of the 22 groups that participated in this year’s competition, 20 or 90.9 percent of the third-form students were able to repay their investment money of $250.

DeRoche-John emphasized that all students, regardless of their group’s ranking, have learned valuable lessons from the experience.

Shafia London-Williams, the main sponsor of the competition, congratulated the participating girls and emphasized that the competition’s purpose is not solely about money but also about ensuring the growth and development of the students.