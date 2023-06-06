President of National Calypso Association calls for preservation of calypso in SVG

President of the National Calypso Association, Earl Caba Bennett, appeared on the NBC Radio Face to Face program Monday, June 5th, and expressed that everyone holds a responsibility to ensure the preservation of calypso in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Furthermore, Bennett stated that the 2023 calypso season has received positive reviews thus far in terms of the music. He encouraged Vincentians to support Vincy Mas, which is recognized as one of the safest and most affordable carnivals in the Caribbean.