Re-enactment of Indian Arrival Day commemorates the arrival of Indians to SVG 162 Years Ago

The re-enactment of the arrival of Indians to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which took place 162 years ago, was held on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, at Indian Bay. This event is part of the activities commemorating Indian Arrival Day, observed annually since 2007 on June 1st.

The re-enactment event on Sunday, hosted by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, featured a boat arriving at Indian Bay with individuals dressed in Indian attire. This was followed by a mock registration and dispatch to various estates.

As part of the activities, an official ceremony was held on Sunday, and for the first time, both the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader attended.

Junior Bacchus, President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, emphasized the importance of remembering the circumstances that led the Indians, particularly the first group of East Indians, to reach the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bacchus mentioned that until 1882, the Indians who arrived in SVG as indentured servants suffered on the various estates and eventually staged a protest demanding a return to India. While some individuals returned, others chose to stay and made SVG their home.

Bacchus took the opportunity to express gratitude to SVG’s former Minister of Tourism and Culture, Rene Baptiste, for her guidance and leadership in passing a bill through parliament, which received unanimous support from the government and the opposition, to declare June 1st as Indian Arrival Day.

Furthermore, Bacchus noted that after two years of hard work, they were able to launch a genealogy section on their website on Indian Arrival Day, June 1st. Members can use this section to find their family members and trace their family origins back to India.