St. Vincent and the Grenadines Witness Record-High Employment Figures, Prime Minister Reveals

There are more people working in St. Vincent and the Grenadines now than at any other time in the history of the country. This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on WE FM’s “Issues at Hand” program on Sunday.

Referencing data from the National Insurance Services (NIS), Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the proxy data indicates that when the Unity Labour Party government took office in 2001, there were 30,000 active registrations at the NIS for employees and self-employed individuals. However, now there are over 42,000 workers registered with the NIS.

The prime minister further outlined that most people stand to benefit from more job opportunities from the new projects currently underway.