Successful conclusion of dredging process for port modernization project, Prime Minister assures environmental safety

The dredging process conducted from Argyle to the Port Modernization Project site in the capital, Kingstown, concluded on Saturday, June 3rd.

This information was provided by Prime Minister Gonsalves, who mentioned that after laying out approximately 16 acres of land or sand, the dredging ship has left SVG and may possibly return after the installation of piles and barriers at the port project site.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that the Senior Vice President of Aecon Construction, along with other professionals from within the government service, recently visited him. He received a report on the progress of the port modernization project thus far and was briefed on future developments.

Concerns were raised by fisherfolk and environmentalists regarding the impact on marine life where the materials were dredged from off the coast of Argyle. However, Prime Minister Gonsalves assured that there were no problems with the process.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted that local spending on the project thus far amounts to 40 million dollars.