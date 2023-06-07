Georgetown Modern Medical Complex’s MRI Machine to begin operation in July, Prime Minister announces

The operation of the MRI machine at the Georgetown Modern Medical Complex is now expected to commence at the end of July, as stated by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the WEFM Issues at Hand program on Sunday. He acknowledged the challenges the Ministry of Health has faced in procuring the machine.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted the Ministry of Health owed a local entity $45.20, which prevented that entity from delivering a part required to repair a part on the outer casing of the machine which got damaged at the time of installation at the module site at the MMDC.

Additionally, Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that a maintenance contract for five years and several other protocols are included in the MRI procurement to ensure the safety of the machine.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister outlined that there will be several positions available when the MRI machine becomes operational in July.