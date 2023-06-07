NEMO ready for hurricane season

One week into the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which has been predicted to be below average, Billy Jeffers, Manager of the SVG Meteorological Services, stated on the NBC Radio Talk You Talk program Tuesday that they have observed weak tropical waves moving across the island, with the latest one recorded yesterday morning bringing some showers overnight. He also mentioned that the first tropical storm was recorded on June 1st, which dissipated over a three-day period.

Michelle Forbes, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), also participated in the program and mentioned that although it is a busy period for the organization, they have been actively preparing for any eventuality throughout the year.

Forbes added that they have been assessing their warehouse capacity and working to improve it nationally. They have also conducted training sessions on emergency response equipment with the support of the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Regarding the readiness of various emergency shelters, Forbes stated that shelter inspections have been completed, and the list of approved shelters should be published next week.