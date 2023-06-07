St. Vincent and the Grenadines included in Canada’s Electronic Travel Authorization Program

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with twelve other countries, have been included in Canada’s Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) program.

This means that citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the other added countries who have either held a Canadian visa within the past 10 years or currently possess a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an ETA instead of a visa when traveling to Canada by air.

The announcement was made by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, who stated that this new approach for known travelers to Canada will facilitate more travel, tourism, and international business between the countries involved while strengthening people-to-people and cultural ties.

The Canadian government minister expressed confidence that with the expanded program utilizing digital information, the known travelers will fulfill the visa process in Canada.

Minister Fraser further expressed hope that airlines will respond to the expansion of the ETA visa-free program by increasing flights to Canada from these destinations.

A press release from the High Commission of Canada in Barbados revealed that over the past 10 years, Canada issued 7,327 temporary resident visas to citizens from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Other Caribbean countries added to Canada’s ETA visa-free program include St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts & Nevis, Panama, Argentina, and Costa Rica.