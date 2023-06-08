Bureau of Standards director stresses importance of food safety on World Food Safety Day

On World Food Safety Day, St. Vincent and the Grenadines join the global community in recognizing the importance of food safety under the theme “Food Standards Saves Lives.” Director of the SVG Bureau of Standards, Ezra Ledger, emphasized the significance of adhering to food standards in his address.

Ledger highlighted that for World Food Safety Day 2023, five calls to action have been made. One of these calls is for governments and regulators to prioritize and ensure the availability of safe and nutritious food for all individuals.

Food safety is crucial to protect public health and prevent foodborne illnesses. By enforcing and maintaining rigorous food standards, governments can play a vital role in ensuring the safety and quality of the food supply.