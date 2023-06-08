Min. Keisal Peters highlights commitment to Global Cooperation and Training Framework

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peter, acknowledged the commitment shown by countries working together towards a common goal through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF). The GCTF has demonstrated the importance of cooperation among countries, regardless of their size and population.

Minister Peter highlighted St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ strong support for the Taiwanese Women Empowerment Project, which was initiated in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects of the La Soufriere volcano eruption. The affiliated project under the GCTF aims to promote women’s empowerment in Latin America and the Caribbean, addressing the specific challenges faced by women in the region.

The GCTF seminar, hosted by the local Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the US Embassy in Barbados, and the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS, focused on the theme of “Tending to Tomorrow’s Talents Today: Technical and Vocational Training Tools and Techniques for Developing States in the Caribbean and Latin America.” This platform allows Taiwan to leverage its strengths and expertise to address global issues of mutual concern and support capacity-building efforts through training programs for officials and experts.

Over the past eight years, the GCTF has successfully organized 57 international workshops, facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration among participating countries. This initiative has allowed Taiwan to strengthen its partnerships with regional countries and expand its international presence in the process.