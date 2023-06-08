PM welcomes visa-free travel initiative

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed his appreciation for the Canadian government’s decision to include St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the list of countries eligible for Canada’s Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) program.

The ETA is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals traveling to Canada by air, and it is electronically linked to the traveler’s passport. With SVG’s inclusion in the ETA program, eligible citizens who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an ETA instead of a visa when traveling to Canada by air.

Prime Minister Gonsalves commended the simplicity of the ETA application process and expressed his satisfaction with the progress made on the issue. He also mentioned that he will be advocating for the implementation of stage two of the program in the future.

The Canadian government expects an increase of 200,000 visitors (or 20%) from the 13 countries included in the ETA program, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, within the next year. This move is projected to bring approximately $160 million in additional tourism revenue over the next decade.

However, it should be noted that first-time applicants or individuals without a US or Canadian visa are still required to apply for a visa to enter Canada.