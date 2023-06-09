Fisherfolk to receive “small change” from government

During the NBC Radio Face-to-Face program, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced that some fisherfolk across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive financial assistance from the government. The Prime Minister mentioned this while discussing the finances allocated for the port modernization project and its potential impact on the fishing activities of the local fisherfolk.

The specific details regarding the amount of financial assistance or the criteria for eligibility were not provided in the given information. However, the government’s decision to provide support to fisherfolk reflects their recognition of the potential challenges faced by this sector due to ongoing development projects.